Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.