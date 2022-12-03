Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

