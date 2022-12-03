Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 906 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.96 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

