Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE VAC opened at $150.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,634,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

