Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 1,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRETF shares. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

