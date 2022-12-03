Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 162,881 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.82% of CGI worth $348,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in CGI by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB. Desjardins upped their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

