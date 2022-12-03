Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,643,289 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.18% of Bruker worth $388,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Bruker by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bruker by 2,181.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bruker by 266.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Bruker by 23.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $85.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

