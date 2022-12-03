Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,686 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $251,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 468.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

