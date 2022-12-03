Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557,796 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Rayonier worth $343,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

