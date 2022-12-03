Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $234,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $330.43 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

