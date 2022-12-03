Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $219.84 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.98% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $219,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

MKC stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

