Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $242.94 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,213,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 806,217 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of CenterPoint Energy worth $242,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

