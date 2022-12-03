Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $262.44 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,376,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,490 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $262,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 239,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

