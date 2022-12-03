Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $332.80 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,280 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.04% of Waste Connections worth $332,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $145.45 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

