Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 356,098 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $374,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $192,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

