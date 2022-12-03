Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 154,976 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,976 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.68% of NetEase worth $414,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 8,032.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

