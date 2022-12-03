Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 42,408 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $227,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 230,890 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

