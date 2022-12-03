Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.94% of VICI Properties worth $268,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 56.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

