Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is In Depth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

In Depth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 9.4% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $360.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

