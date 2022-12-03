Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 3.66% of Matthews International worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matthews International

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matthews International Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MATW opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.