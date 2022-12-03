MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. MBIA has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

