MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
MBIA Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. MBIA has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
