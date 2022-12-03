MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.73 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 309,384 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.78.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

