Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

TSE MDNA opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Medicenna Therapeutics news, Director Albert George Beraldo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$29,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at C$383,272.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,600 shares of company stock worth $36,713.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

