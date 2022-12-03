Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.57.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance
TSE MDNA opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medicenna Therapeutics
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.