Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.95

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.95 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 135.15 ($1.62). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 8,034,362 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.75 ($2.44).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.04.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Funmi Adegoke acquired 11,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($17,695.51).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

