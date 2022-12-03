Mendel Money Management Has $249,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $470.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.98 and a 200 day moving average of $439.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

