Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Short Interest Update

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,520,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 35,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,950,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

