Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Metahero has a market cap of $19.67 million and $842,666.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.01733558 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013708 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031428 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039309 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.01786940 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

