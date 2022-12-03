MetaMUI Hits 1-Day Volume of $89,413.95 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $67.72 million and approximately $89,413.95 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

