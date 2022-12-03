Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.15 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and $943,406.40 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00013704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,733,812 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.27328592 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $980,352.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

