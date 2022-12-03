Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

