MetisDAO Market Cap Tops $83.74 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $83.74 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $19.01 or 0.00111617 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,034.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00244939 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.23671155 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,635,675.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.