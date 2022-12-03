MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $18.84 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $18.84 or 0.00111001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.55 or 0.99996932 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010619 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00242734 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.01731273 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,022,834.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

