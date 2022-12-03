MetisDAO Price Reaches $18.90 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $18.90 or 0.00111433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $83.24 million and $2.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,960.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00243130 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.01731273 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,022,834.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

