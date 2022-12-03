Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,627,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 57,538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,753.2 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MYBUF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.52.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

