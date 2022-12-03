MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
