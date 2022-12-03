MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0213 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.89 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.