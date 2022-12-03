MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

