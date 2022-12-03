MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.