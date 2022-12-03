Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler Sells 2,200 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.