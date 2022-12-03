Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 23,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.62. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

