Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of MG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 23,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.62. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
