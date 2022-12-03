MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in IG Acquisition by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in IG Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

