Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $42,548.80.
NYSE MODN opened at $38.84 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
