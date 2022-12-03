Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 959 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $42,548.80.

Model N Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MODN opened at $38.84 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.