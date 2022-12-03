Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 1,838 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,341.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $401,412.43.

On Monday, November 21st, Christopher Lyon sold 5,271 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $199,718.19.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 191,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

