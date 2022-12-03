Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Update

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 440,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 354,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,411,000 after buying an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

