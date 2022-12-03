Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $53.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after acquiring an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after acquiring an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.