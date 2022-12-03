Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 20th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Monro stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

