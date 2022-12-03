Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance
MEG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $74.32.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
