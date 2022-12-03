Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montrose Environmental Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.