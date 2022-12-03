Morgan Stanley Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $80.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WWE. Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.09.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

