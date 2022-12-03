Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Shares Up 1.9%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

