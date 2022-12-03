Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.54 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09), with a volume of 98,170 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a market cap of £40.82 million and a PE ratio of 362.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.55.

In other Mothercare news, insider Clive Whiley bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($53,834.19).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

