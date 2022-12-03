Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.54 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09), with a volume of 98,170 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Mothercare Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a market cap of £40.82 million and a PE ratio of 362.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mothercare
Mothercare Company Profile
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
Read More
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.