Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 14,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

